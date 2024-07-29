DATE ISSUED: Monday, 29 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 30 July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: This afternoon through Tuesday morning: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture moving across the local area may cause brief local showers from time to time. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will affect the region over the next few days. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions. Hot and humid conditions will also prevail. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: An area of disturbed weather, located in the central Tropical Atlantic, has a medium (50%) formation chance as it moves northwestward through the next 7 days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hazy Cloudy, Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:50 AM 05:50 AM 05:51 AM SUNSET 06:48 PM 06:47 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1963