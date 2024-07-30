DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 30th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 31st July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Hot, humid and slightly hazy. Brief showers are likely.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and likely thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Hot and humid conditions persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Meanwhile, a trough enters the area overnight and is preceded by a sharp increase in moisture this afternoon. Expect scattered showers and likely thunderstorms overnight. Showers may become heavy thus, users and residents of flood prone areas are advised to be vigilant.

Seas will remain slight to moderate throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A large Tropical Wave, which is approaching the region, has a medium chance (60%) of Tropical Storm formation as it moves northwestward through the next 7 days. However, further development if any, is forecast after departing the region.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Occasionally cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Hot & Humid Isolated showers Occasionally Cloudy Scattered showers Thunderstorms Cloudy Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Likely HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:50 AM 05:51 AM 05:51 AM SUNSET 06:47 PM 06:47 PM 06:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1964