DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 31st July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 1st August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered rain-showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A tropical wave brings showery conditions across the area. Expect cloudy conditions, scattered rain-showers and isolated thunderstorms. As showers may become heavy and, the public is advised to be vigilant when operating in flood-prone areas.

Expect slight to moderate seas throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A tropical wave, with a medium (60%) chance to form into a tropical depression within the next 7 days, is producing showers and thunderstorms across the Leeward Islands. However, further development if any, will occur after it has passed our area.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Cloudy Isolated Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers Thunder possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:51 AM 05:51 AM 05:51 AM SUNSET 06:47 PM 06:46 PM 06:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1965