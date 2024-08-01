DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 01st August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 02nd August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave will cause cloudy skies, isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms across the region. Some of these showers may be heavy. Therefore, residents and users of areas prone to flooding and rock-slides are advised to remain vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A well-defined tropical wave which is currently exiting the local area, maintains a medium (60%) chance to form into a tropical depression within the next 7 days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Generally Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Thunder possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Local Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:51 AM 05:51 AM 05:52 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:46 PM 06:45 PM

