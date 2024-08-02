DATE ISSUED: Friday 2nd August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere over the region is gradually drying out and stabilizing. Consequently, hot and humid conditions will persist and showers will be restricted during this forecast period. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Slight to moderate seas will persist into next week.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Isolated Showers Hot & Humid Breezy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:51 AM 05:52 AM 05:52 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:45 PM 06:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1967