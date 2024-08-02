DATE ISSUED: Friday 2nd August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd August 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The atmosphere over the region is gradually drying out and stabilizing. Consequently, hot and humid conditions will persist and showers will be restricted during this forecast period. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.
Slight to moderate seas will persist into next week.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Isolated Showers
|
Hot & Humid
Breezy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:51 AM
|
05:52 AM
|
05:52 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:46 PM
|
06:45 PM
|
06:45 PM
