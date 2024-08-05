DATE ISSUED: Monday 5th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 6th August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Hot, hazy and breezy. Brief showers are likely.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A gradual decrease in the concentration of Saharan dust brings an improvement in air quality and visibility overnight. However, persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, a moderate breeze provides some relief from otherwise hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Expect slight to moderate seas throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Hot and humid despite isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Hot & Humid Hazy & Breezy Brief Showers possible Hot & Humid Slightly Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Occasionally Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:52 AM 05:53 AM 05:53 AM SUNSET 06:44 PM 06:44 PM 06:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1968