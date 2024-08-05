DATE ISSUED: Monday 5th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 6th August 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Hot, hazy and breezy. Brief showers are likely.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A gradual decrease in the concentration of Saharan dust brings an improvement in air quality and visibility overnight. However, persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, a moderate breeze provides some relief from otherwise hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.
Expect slight to moderate seas throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Hot and humid despite isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Hot & Humid
Hazy & Breezy
Brief Showers possible
|
Hot & Humid
Slightly Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Occasionally Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:52 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:44 PM
|
06:44 PM
|
06:43 PM
