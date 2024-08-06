DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 6th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 7th August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Hot and humid.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Hot and humid. Brief showers are possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Stable conditions persist and limit showers. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust persist. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take necessary precautions. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions dominate. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Slight to moderate seas will persist through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Hot and humid despite isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST