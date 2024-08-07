DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 7th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 8th August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Hot and humid.

Tonight, through Thursday midday: Warm with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Generally stable conditions restrict significant shower activity and support hot and humid conditions across the region. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Meanwhile, cloud patches traversing the region may produce isolated showers.

Expect slight to moderate seas until the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Hot & Humid

Isolated Showers Occasionally Cloudy

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:53 AM 05:53 AM SUNSET 06:43 PM 06:43 PM 06:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1970