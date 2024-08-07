PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 7th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 8th August 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Hot and humid.
Tonight, through Thursday midday: Warm with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Generally stable conditions restrict significant shower activity and support hot and humid conditions across the region. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Meanwhile, cloud patches traversing the region may produce isolated showers.
Expect slight to moderate seas until the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
Occasionally Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:53 AM
05:53 AM
05:53 AM
SUNSET
06:43 PM
06:43 PM
06:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1970

