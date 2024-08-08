PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Thursday 8th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 9th August 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Hot and humid.
Tonight, through Friday midday: Warm and hazy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.                    Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 14 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
The concentration of Saharan dust starts increasing gradually from this evening, reducing both visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Additionally, a trough enters the area tomorrow bringing periodic showers.
Slight to moderate seas will persist through to the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
 
3-DAY FORECASTthumbnail SatSingle vis
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Occasionally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:53 AM
05:53 AM
05:54 AM
SUNSET
06:43 PM
06:43 PM
06:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1971

