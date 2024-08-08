DATE ISSUED: Thursday 8th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 9th August 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Hot and humid.
Tonight, through Friday midday: Warm and hazy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 14 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
The concentration of Saharan dust starts increasing gradually from this evening, reducing both visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Additionally, a trough enters the area tomorrow bringing periodic showers.
Slight to moderate seas will persist through to the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Occasionally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:53 AM
|
05:53 AM
|
05:54 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:43 PM
|
06:43 PM
|
06:42 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1971
