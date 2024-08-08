DATE ISSUED: Thursday 8th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 9th August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Hot and humid.

Tonight, through Friday midday: Warm and hazy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:53 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 14 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The concentration of Saharan dust starts increasing gradually from this evening, reducing both visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Additionally, a trough enters the area tomorrow bringing periodic showers.

Slight to moderate seas will persist through to the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Occasionally Cloudy Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:53 AM 05:54 AM SUNSET 06:43 PM 06:43 PM 06:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1971