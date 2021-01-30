DATE ISSUED: Saturday, January 30, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) January 31, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL MONDAY EVENING, FEBRUARY 1ST 2021…

…A HIGH SURF WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL MONDAY EVENING, FEBRUARY 1ST 2021…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Sunday midday: Fair to Partly cloudy with a local shower possible.

Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Northeast to southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 t0 12 mph, becoming a light air and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a light to gentle wind flow. Moisture associated with a low-level trough and an approaching frontal boundary will account for increased cloudiness and moderate chance of isolated showers today.

Hazardous northerly swells are affecting the region. These swells may produce seas up to 12 feet in some places. The highest wave action is expected over Atlantic waters, particularly along the Northern coasts. Consequently, a small craft and a high surf warning are in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution and avoid operating or swimming where wave action is highest.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 9 to 12 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1047