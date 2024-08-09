PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Friday, 09 August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 10 August 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with light haze and brief isolated showers.
Tonight through Saturday midday: Cloudy and slightly breezy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Increased moisture and instability associated with a passing tropical wave will account for isolated showers. These showers are expected to become heavy and more widespread during the overnight hours into Saturday. Therefore, road-users are advised to be vigilant. Meanwhile, light concentrations of Saharan dust is affecting the region, reducing both visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Seas peaking up to 6 feet are expected throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: 
None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief local showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze, Sl. Breezy,
Brief Isolated Showers
Cloudy,
Light Haze, Sl. Breezy,
Scattered Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Local Showers
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
30°C / 96°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
25°C / 77°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:53 AM
05:54 AM
05:54 AM
SUNSET
06:43 PM
06:42 PM
06:41 PM
 
 
 
 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1972

