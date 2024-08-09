DATE ISSUED: Friday, 09 August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 10 August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with light haze and brief isolated showers.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Cloudy and slightly breezy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Increased moisture and instability associated with a passing tropical wave will account for isolated showers. These showers are expected to become heavy and more widespread during the overnight hours into Saturday. Therefore, road-users are advised to be vigilant. Meanwhile, light concentrations of Saharan dust is affecting the region, reducing both visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Seas peaking up to 6 feet are expected throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief local showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Sl. Breezy,

Brief Isolated Showers Cloudy, Light Haze, Sl. Breezy,

Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief Local Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 30°C / 96°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:53 AM 05:54 AM 05:54 AM SUNSET 06:43 PM 06:42 PM 06:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1972