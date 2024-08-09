DATE ISSUED: Friday, 09 August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 10 August 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with light haze and brief isolated showers.
Tonight through Saturday midday: Cloudy and slightly breezy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Increased moisture and instability associated with a passing tropical wave will account for isolated showers. These showers are expected to become heavy and more widespread during the overnight hours into Saturday. Therefore, road-users are advised to be vigilant. Meanwhile, light concentrations of Saharan dust is affecting the region, reducing both visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Seas peaking up to 6 feet are expected throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief local showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze, Sl. Breezy,
Brief Isolated Showers
|
Cloudy,
Light Haze, Sl. Breezy,
Scattered Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Local Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
30°C / 96°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:53 AM
|
05:54 AM
|
05:54 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:43 PM
|
06:42 PM
|
06:41 PM
