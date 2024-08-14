DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 14th August 2024 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday morning (06:00 LST) 15th August 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

…THE TROPICL STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…

…THE FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED…

WEATHER:

Today through Thursday morning: Generally Cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Thursday morning: East southeasterly to southerly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with Tropical Storm Ernesto will cause showers, some of which may be heavy, strong winds, rough seas and possible thunderstorms across the local area. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding should remain vigilant. However, conditions are expected to gradually improve as Ernesto moves further away.

Seas are expected to peak near 9 feet and gradually subside. Small craft-operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 5:00 am

Tropical Storm Ernesto was located at 19.5N 66.6W , or approximately 250 miles west of St. Maarten.

Ernesto is moving north-westward (away from St. Maarten) at 16 mph (26 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 70 mph (110 km/h) and higher gusts.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST