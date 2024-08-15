DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 15 August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 16 August 2024

…THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and Hot with light haze and a local shower possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A mostly dry and stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity and support hot temperatures across the local region. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will prevail through the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to gradually subside over the next day or two. Small craft-operators and swimmers are advised to continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly, as we enter the peak period of a forecasted Active Hurricane Season.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, Hot, and Hazy with a local shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hot, Light Haze,

Local Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hot, Hazy,

Local Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Hot, Light Haze,

Local Shower possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:55 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:39 PM 06:38 PM 06:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1974