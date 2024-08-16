DATE ISSUED: Friday, 16th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 17th August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching tropical wave will increase the probability of showers across the local area during the latter part of this forecast period. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect the region through the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Tropical Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Light Haze,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze ,

Isolated Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Light Haze HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:55 AM 05:56 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:38 PM 06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1975