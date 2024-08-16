PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 16th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 17th August 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
An approaching tropical wave will increase the probability of showers across the local area during the latter part of this forecast period. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect the region through the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Tropical Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Isolated Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze ,
Isolated Showers possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
27°C / 81°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:55 AM
05:55 AM
05:56 AM
SUNSET
06:38 PM
06:38 PM
06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1975

