DATE ISSUED: Monday 19th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 20th August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 6 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture trailing a tropical wave may cause brief isolated showers across the local area. However, hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect visibility and air quality. Persons with respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Seas will remain slight to moderate into midweek.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Generally fair and hazy Hot & Hazy Partly cloudy/ Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:56 AM 05:56 AM 05:56 AM SUNSET 06:36 PM 06:36 PM 06:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1976