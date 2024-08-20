PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 20th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (12:00 LST) 21st August 2024 
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. 
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 
Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon, through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph. 
SYNOPSIS: 
Low-level moisture in advance of a weak wave will increase during this forecast period this will result the increased chances for showers across the local area.  However, warm and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days. 
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.  
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible. 
FORECASTER: Leblanc 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Fair /Partly cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy/cloudy & Breezy
Scattered Showers
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:56 AM
05:56 AM
05:56 AM
SUNSET
06:36 PM
06:35 PM
06:34 PM

