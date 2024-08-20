DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 20th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (12:00 LST) 21st August 2024

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon, through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Low-level moisture in advance of a weak wave will increase during this forecast period this will result the increased chances for showers across the local area. However, warm and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair /Partly cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/cloudy & Breezy Scattered Showers Hot & Humid Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:56 AM 05:56 AM 05:56 AM SUNSET 06:36 PM 06:35 PM 06:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1977