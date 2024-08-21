DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 21st August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd August 2024
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times and breezy with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph with occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A tropical wave continues to drift across the region. Consequently, occasional cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible during this forecast period. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade.
Seas will remain slight to moderate into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Hot and humid with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Cloudy & Breezy
frequent Showers/
Possible Isolated Thunderstorms
|
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
|
Hot & Slightly Hazy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C /79°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:56 AM
|
05:56 AM
|
05:57 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:35 PM
|
06:34 PM
|
06:33 PM
