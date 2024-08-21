PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 21st August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL:  Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd August 2024 
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times and breezy with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. 
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 
Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph with occasional higher gusts. 
SYNOPSIS: 
A tropical wave continues to drift across the region. Consequently, occasional cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible during this forecast period. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade.
Seas will remain slight to moderate into the weekend. 
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.  
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Hot and humid with isolated showers. 
FORECASTER: Leblanc 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Cloudy & Breezy
frequent Showers/
Possible Isolated Thunderstorms
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
Hot & Slightly Hazy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
26°C /79°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:56 AM
05:56 AM
05:57 AM
SUNSET
06:35 PM
06:34 PM
06:33 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1978

