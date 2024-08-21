DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 21st August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd August 2024

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times and breezy with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph with occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tropical wave continues to drift across the region. Consequently, occasional cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible during this forecast period. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade.

Seas will remain slight to moderate into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Hot and humid with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Cloudy & Breezy frequent Showers/ Possible Isolated Thunderstorms Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Hot & Slightly Hazy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C /79°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:56 AM 05:56 AM 05:57 AM SUNSET 06:35 PM 06:34 PM 06:33 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1978