DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 22 August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 23 August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and Hot with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with brief local showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph, and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture associated with patches of low-level clouds moving across the local region will account for brief passing showers. Meanwhile, light concentrations of Saharan dust will remain through the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. As such, hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade.

Seas will remain slight to moderate into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

Remaining names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season are: Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, William. It only takes ONE to make it a bad season – Be prepared.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and Hot with light haze and brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hot, Light Haze,

Brief Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hot, Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hot, Light Haze,

Brief Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:56 AM 05:57 AM 05:57 AM SUNSET 06:34 PM 06:33 PM 06:33 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1979