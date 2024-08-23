DATE ISSUED: Friday 23rd August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 24th August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Hot, slightly hazy and breezy.

Tonight, through Saturday midday: Warm and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A plume of Saharan dust is reducing visibility, air quality, and moisture levels across the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions persist as stable conditions dominate. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Seas will remain slight to moderate throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Hot and humid with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Hot & Slightly Hazy Breezy

Isolated Showers Likely Hot & Humid Breezy

Isolated Showers Occasionally Cloudy

Scattered Showers Isolated thunderstorms Likely HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:57 AM 05:57 AM 05:57 AM SUNSET 06:33 PM 06:33 PM 06:32 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1980