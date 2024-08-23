DATE ISSUED: Friday 23rd August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 24th August 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Hot, slightly hazy and breezy.
Tonight, through Saturday midday: Warm and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F
Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F
Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A plume of Saharan dust is reducing visibility, air quality, and moisture levels across the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions persist as stable conditions dominate. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.
Seas will remain slight to moderate throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Hot and humid with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Hot & Slightly Hazy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
Hot & Humid
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Occasionally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Isolated thunderstorms Likely
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:57 AM
|
05:57 AM
|
05:57 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:33 PM
|
06:33 PM
|
06:32 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1980
