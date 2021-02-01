DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 01, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 02, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND A HIGH SURF ADVISORY ARE IN EFFECT

FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6:00 PM MONDAY, FEBRUARY 01, 2021…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a passing shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the local area. Therefore, mostly moderate winds will persist and precipitation will be restricted during this forecast period.

A small craft warning and a high surf advisory remain in effect for St. Maarten through this evening as long period northerly swells will maintain hazardous seas.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution or avoid open waters.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 11 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a passing shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1048