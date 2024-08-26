DATE ISSUED: Monday 26th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 27th August 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 6 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds along with hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade. Meanwhile, available moisture and weak instability may cause brief isolated showers.
Seas will remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers Likely
|
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Isolated Thunderstorms
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:57 AM
|
05:57 AM
|
05:58 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:31 PM
|
06:30 PM
|
06:30 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1982
View comments
Hide comments