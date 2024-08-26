PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Monday 26th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 27th August 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 6 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds along with hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade.  Meanwhile, available moisture and weak instability may cause brief isolated showers.  
Seas will remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                    WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
thumbnail SatSingle vis
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Hot & Humid
 Isolated Showers Likely
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Isolated Thunderstorms
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:57 AM
05:57 AM
05:58 AM
SUNSET
06:31 PM
06:30 PM
06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1982

