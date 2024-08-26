DATE ISSUED: Monday 26th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 27th August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 6 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds along with hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade. Meanwhile, available moisture and weak instability may cause brief isolated showers.

Seas will remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Hot & Humid

Isolated Showers Likely Hot & Humid

Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy

Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:57 AM 05:57 AM 05:58 AM SUNSET 06:31 PM 06:30 PM 06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1981