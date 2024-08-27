DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 27 August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 28 August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, Hot & Humid with brief local showers possible.

Tonight through Wednesday morning: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers, and possible thunder.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 6 to 12 mph, and possibly higher gusts in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

A mostly stable atmosphere will provide hot, humid, and fairly dry conditions today. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade, whenever possible.

Thereafter, increased moisture associated with an approaching tropical wave will account for periods of cloudiness, isolated showers, and possible thunder towards the end of the forecast period. Road-users are advised to be vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the remainder of the week.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, and slightly breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Breezy,

Isolated Showers,

poss. Thunder Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid,

Brief Local Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:57 AM 05:58 AM 05:58 AM SUNSET 06:30 PM 06:30 PM 06:29 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1983