DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 28 August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 29 August 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and possible thunder.
Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy & Warm with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and slight instability associated with a passing tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms across the local region. Road-users are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. Meanwhile, hot & humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade, whenever possible.
Slight to moderate seas will remain through the remainder of the week.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers,
possible Thunder
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hot & Humid,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:58 AM
|
05:58 AM
|
05:58 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:30 PM
|
06:29 PM
|
06:28 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1984
