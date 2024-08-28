DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 28 August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 29 August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and possible thunder.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy & Warm with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and slight instability associated with a passing tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms across the local region. Road-users are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. Meanwhile, hot & humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade, whenever possible.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the remainder of the week.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers,

possible Thunder Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:58 AM 05:58 AM SUNSET 06:30 PM 06:29 PM 06:28 PM

