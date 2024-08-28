PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 28 August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 29 August 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and possible thunder.
Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy & Warm with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture and slight instability associated with a passing tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms across the local region. Road-users are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. Meanwhile, hot & humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade, whenever possible.
Slight to moderate seas will remain through the remainder of the week.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers,
possible Thunder
Partly Cloudy,
Hot & Humid,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:58 AM
05:58 AM
05:58 AM
SUNSET
06:30 PM
06:29 PM
06:28 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1984

