DATE ISSUED: Thursday 29th August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 30th August 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Hot, humid and breezy.

This evening through Friday midday: Warm and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Expect a hot and humid afternoon as stable conditions dominate. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Meanwhile, a tightening pressure gradient maintains a moderate breeze. Additionally, an increase in moisture and instability during the evening period, results in isolated showers overnight.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the remainder of the week.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A tropical wave over the central Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Additionally, It has a medium (40%) chance of formation within the next 7 days. A tropical depression could form by early of next week while it moves west-west-northwestward.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Hot and humid with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Hot & Humid Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:58 AM 05:58 AM SUNSET 06:29 PM 06:28 PM 06:27 PM

