DATE ISSUED: Monday, 2 September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 3 September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Cloudy and slightly breezy, becoming partly cloudy with brief passing showers and possible thunder.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, Hot & Humid with light haze and brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a passing tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers, possible thunder, and breezy conditions across the local region this afternoon. Road-users are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. Light concentrations of Saharan dust with improved conditions are expected towards the end of the forecast period. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A tropical wave moving across the Lesser Antilles has a low to medium (0 to 40%) chance of formation within the next 2-7 days. Gradual development is possible as the system moves away from the Lesser Antilles during the mid- to latter-parts of the week.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday morning: Partly cloudy, Hot & Humid with light haze and brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Sl. Breezy, Light Haze,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:59 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM

