DATE ISSUED: Monday, 2 September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 3 September 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Cloudy and slightly breezy, becoming partly cloudy with brief passing showers and possible thunder.
Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, Hot & Humid with light haze and brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability associated with a passing tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers, possible thunder, and breezy conditions across the local region this afternoon. Road-users are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. Light concentrations of Saharan dust with improved conditions are expected towards the end of the forecast period. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE:
A tropical wave moving across the Lesser Antilles has a low to medium (0 to 40%) chance of formation within the next 2-7 days. Gradual development is possible as the system moves away from the Lesser Antilles during the mid- to latter-parts of the week.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday morning: Partly cloudy, Hot & Humid with light haze and brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Sl. Breezy, Light Haze,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hot & Humid,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:58 AM
|
05:59 AM
|
05:59 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:25 PM
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1986
View comments
Hide comments