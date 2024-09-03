DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 3 September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 4 September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, Hot & Humid with light haze and brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity and support hot temperatures across the local region. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will prevail through the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, Hot & Humid with light haze and a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Hot, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Hot & Humid Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:59 AM 05:59 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:24 PM 06:23 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1987