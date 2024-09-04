DATE ISSUED: Saturday, 31st August 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) 01st September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy, hot and humid with a passing shower possible.

Tonight through Sunday midday: Occasionally cloudy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An increase in available moisture will account for isolated showers during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a low to medium (0 to 50%) chance of formation within the next 2-7 days. Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized, as it moves westward. This system is expected to reach the Lesser Antilles on Monday. Another tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic has a low (0 to 10%) chance of formation within the next 2-7 days. Development, if any, should be slow to occur.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Saturday Sunday Monday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:58 AM 05:58 AM SUNSET 06:27 PM 06:26 PM 06:25 PM

