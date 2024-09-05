DATE ISSUED: Thursday 5th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 6th September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Hot and humid. Isolated showers are likely.

Tonight, through Friday midday: Warm and humid with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 – 18 mph; higher gusts are possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Relatively stable conditions and gentle winds maintain hot and humid conditions despite likely showers. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Overnight, an increase in moisture levels and instability precedes a tropical wave, bringing showers and likely wind gusts. However, upper-level conditions can limit significant rainfall.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Occasionally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Hot & Humid Isolated showers Hot & Humid Scattered Showers Isol. Thunderstorms Likely Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Scattered Showers Isol. Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:59 AM 05:59 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:23 PM 06:22 PM 06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1989