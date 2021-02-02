DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 02, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 03, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY AND A HIGH SURF ADVISORY WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon though Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon though Wednesday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to dominate the weather and produce brisk winds across region. Patches of low-level clouds transported across the local area would account for a few, brief passing showers.

Long period northerly swells over the northeastern Caribbean passages and the Tropical north Atlantic will start to subside today. Nevertheless, a small craft advisory and a high surf advisory will remain in effect for St. Maarten until further notice. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise extreme caution.



STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1049