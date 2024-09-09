DATE ISSUED: Monday, 9th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 10th September 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Lingering moisture and instability trailing a recent tropical wave will cause cloudy periods, isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the region. Some of these showers may be heavy. Road-users are advised to be vigilant.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: An area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic has a medium (60%) chance of formation during the next 2 to 7 days. Environmental conditions appear favorable for development and a tropical depression is likely to form during that time.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:19 PM
|
06:18 PM
|
06:18 PM
