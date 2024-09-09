DATE ISSUED: Monday, 9th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 10th September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability trailing a recent tropical wave will cause cloudy periods, isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the region. Some of these showers may be heavy. Road-users are advised to be vigilant.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: An area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic has a medium (60%) chance of formation during the next 2 to 7 days. Environmental conditions appear favorable for development and a tropical depression is likely to form during that time.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:19 PM 06:18 PM 06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1991