DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 10th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 11th September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. There is a low chance of thunder.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moist and unstable conditions continue, as a mid- to upper-level trough accounts for periodic showers, and thunderstorms today. The public is advised to be vigilant, as heavier showers may cause flooding. Gradual improvement is expected overnight, though showers will still be experienced.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: An area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic has a medium (40%) chance of formation during the next 2 to 7 days. Environmental conditions are marginally favorable for development and a tropical depression could form while the system continues its movement.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Hot and Humid Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:18 PM 06:17 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1992