DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 11th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 12th September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Hot and humid despite isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: North to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A moist but stabilizing atmosphere remains in the wake of a trough. Additionally, winds remain light to gentle. Expect hot and humid conditions despite lingering showers. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Seas will remain slight into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Hot and humid, with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Hot and Humid Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:17 PM 06:16 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1993