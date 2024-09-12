DATE ISSUED: Thursday 12th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 13th September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with an approaching low pressure system will cause showers, some of which may be heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds across the region.

Seas are expected to remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

1. At 11:00 am the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located

approximately 1870 miles east of St. Maarten. The system is moving towards

the west northwest near 17 mph with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph

and higher gusts.

2. A weak area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser

Antilles has a low (0%) chance of formation during the next 7 days.

3. A small area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward

Islands has a low (20%) chance of formation during the next 7 days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Scattered Showers

Isolated Thunderstorms Possible Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:17 PM 06:16 PM 06:15 PM

