DATE ISSUED: Friday 13th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 14th September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight through Saturday morning: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A surface trough will cause cloudiness, showers and a chance of thunderstorms across the region. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding are advised to remain vigilant. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.

Slight seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

.…DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM GORDON….

At 11:00 am the center of Tropical Storm Gordon was located approximately 1600 miles east of St. Maarten. The system is moving towards the west northwest near 12 mph with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph and higher gusts.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Scattered Showers

Isolated Thunderstorms Hot and Humid Isolated Showers Hot and Humid Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:16 PM 06:15 PM 06:14 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1995