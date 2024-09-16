PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Monday 16th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th September 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Hot and hazy.
 
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
 
Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.
 
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph.
 
SYNOPSIS:
Relatively dry and stable conditions persist and maintain hot and sunny conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Meanwhile, a plume of Saharan dust is reducing visibility and air quality across the region, with concentrations peaking today and decreasing from tonight. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses are advised to take the necessary precautions.  
Slight seas will prevail into midweek.
 
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet
 
SPECIAL FEATURES: None
 
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Hot and humid. There is a low chance of showers.
 
FORECASTER: Craig
 
3-DAY FORECAST 
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Hot & Hazy
Hot & Slightly Hazy
Hot & Humid
Brief Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
06:01 AM
06:01 AM
06:01 AM
SUNSET
06:13 PM
06:12 PM
06:12 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1996

