DATE ISSUED: Monday 16th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th September 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Hot and hazy.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Relatively dry and stable conditions persist and maintain hot and sunny conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Meanwhile, a plume of Saharan dust is reducing visibility and air quality across the region, with concentrations peaking today and decreasing from tonight. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses are advised to take the necessary precautions.
Slight seas will prevail into midweek.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Hot and humid. There is a low chance of showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Hot & Hazy
|
Hot & Slightly Hazy
|
Hot & Humid
Brief Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:01 AM
|
06:01 AM
|
06:01 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:13 PM
|
06:12 PM
|
06:12 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1996
