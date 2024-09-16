DATE ISSUED: Monday 16th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Hot and hazy.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Relatively dry and stable conditions persist and maintain hot and sunny conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Meanwhile, a plume of Saharan dust is reducing visibility and air quality across the region, with concentrations peaking today and decreasing from tonight. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses are advised to take the necessary precautions.

Slight seas will prevail into midweek.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Hot and humid. There is a low chance of showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Hot & Hazy Hot & Slightly Hazy Hot & Humid Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:13 PM 06:12 PM 06:12 PM

