DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 17th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 18th September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Hot and slightly hazy with likely showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Continued improvement in visibility and air quality is expected, as the plume of Saharan dust departs the area. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses are advised to act accordingly. Meanwhile, a low-pressure system northeast of the region is increasing moisture levels and generating weak instability. Expect hot and humid conditions despite likely showers. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Slight seas will continue throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Hot and humid despite isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Hot and humid Slightly Hazy Isolated Showers Hot and humid

Isolated showers Hot & Humid Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:12 PM 06:12 PM 06:11 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1997