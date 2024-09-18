PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 18th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 19th, 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
 
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
 
Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.
 
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
 
SYNOPSIS:
A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Meanwhile, increasing moisture levels will account for isolated showers.
Seas will remain slight during the next few days.
 
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet
 
SPECIAL FEATURES: None
 
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
 
FORECASTER: Albert
 
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST 
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Hot & Humid,
Isolated Showers
Hot & Humid,
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
06:01 AM
06:01 AM
06:01 AM
SUNSET
06:12 PM
06:11 PM
06:10 PM

