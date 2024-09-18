DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 18th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 19th, 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Meanwhile, increasing moisture levels will account for isolated showers.

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Hot & Humid, Isolated Showers Hot & Humid, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:12 PM 06:11 PM 06:10 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1998