DATE ISSUED: Thursday 19th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 20th September 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.
Tonight through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Variable and light.
SYNOPSIS:
Daytime heating and available moisture will cause isolated showers, while a loose surface pressure gradient maintains light winds. Hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and stay to the shade whenever possible.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Hot and humid. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers Likely
|
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:01 AM
|
06:01 AM
|
06:01 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:11 PM
|
06:10 PM
|
06:09 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1999
