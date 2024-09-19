PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Thursday 19th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 20th September 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.
Tonight through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
 
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
 
Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.
 
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Variable and light.
 
SYNOPSIS:
Daytime heating and available moisture will cause isolated showers, while a loose surface pressure gradient maintains light winds. Hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and stay to the shade whenever possible.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
 
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
 
SPECIAL FEATURES: None
 
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Hot and humid. Isolated showers are possible.
 
FORECASTER: Albert
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST 
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers Likely
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
06:01 AM
06:01 AM
06:01 AM
SUNSET
06:11 PM
06:10 PM
06:09 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1999

