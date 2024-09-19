DATE ISSUED: Thursday 19th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 20th September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

Tonight through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Variable and light.

SYNOPSIS:

Daytime heating and available moisture will cause isolated showers, while a loose surface pressure gradient maintains light winds. Hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and stay to the shade whenever possible.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Hot and humid. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Likely Hot & Humid Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:11 PM 06:10 PM 06:09 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1999