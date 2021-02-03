DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 03, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 04, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY AND A HIGH SURF ADVISORY WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is producing gentle to moderate winds across region. Patches of low-level clouds transported across the local area is forecast to generate passing showers.

Moderate to rough sea conditions are predicted to persist for the next several days. Seas up to 10 feet can be expected. Consequently, the small craft advisory and high surf advisory will remain in effect for St. Maarten until further notice. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1050