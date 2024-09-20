DATE ISSUED: Friday, September 20, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday morning (06:00 LST) September 21, 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Hot and humid.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Light and variable.

SYNOPSIS:

Light and variable winds will persist due to a weak pressure gradient. Meanwhile, available moisture and daytime heating will maintain hot and humid conditions, potentially causing localized showers. Stay hydrated and stay to the shade whenever possible.

Tranquil marine conditions are anticipated during this weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Hot & Humid Localised Showers Likely Hot & Humid Localised Showers Likely Hot & Humid Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:10 PM 06:09 PM 06:08 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2000