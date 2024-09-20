PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Friday, September 20, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday morning (06:00 LST) September 21, 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Hot and humid.
Tonight through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
 
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
 
Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.
 
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Light and variable.
 
SYNOPSIS:
Light and variable winds will persist due to a weak pressure gradient. Meanwhile, available moisture and daytime heating will maintain hot and humid conditions, potentially causing localized showers. Stay hydrated and stay to the shade whenever possible.
Tranquil marine conditions are anticipated during this weekend.
 
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight                         WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet
 
SPECIAL FEATURES: None
 
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
 
FORECASTER: Gordon
 
3-DAY FORECAST 
thumbnail SatSingle vis
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Hot & Humid
Localised Showers Likely
Hot & Humid
Localised Showers Likely
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
06:01 AM
06:01 AM
06:01 AM
SUNSET
06:10 PM
06:09 PM
06:08 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2000

