DATE ISSUED: Monday 23rd September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 24th September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Hot and humid. Localized showers are likely.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Light & variable, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture levels continue to increase slowly and gradually however, generally stable conditions persist and will continue to limit localized showers. Meanwhile, light winds prevail and promote hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Tranquil seas will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Calm to Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Hot and humid. Isolated showers are likely.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Likely Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Likely Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:02 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:07 PM 06:06 PM 06:06 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2001