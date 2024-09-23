PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Monday 23rd September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 24th September 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Hot and humid. Localized showers are likely.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Light & variable, becoming calm at times.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture levels continue to increase slowly and gradually however, generally stable conditions persist and will continue to limit localized showers. Meanwhile, light winds prevail and promote hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.
Tranquil seas will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Calm to Slight                WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Hot and humid. Isolated showers are likely.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers Likely
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers Likely
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
06:02 AM
06:02 AM
06:02 AM
SUNSET
06:07 PM
06:06 PM
06:06 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2001

