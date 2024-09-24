DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 24th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 25th September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Hot and humid. There is a low chance of showers.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Warm and humid with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 34°C / 93°F

Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph; becoming light & variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Slightly unstable conditions and moderate moisture levels will persist. However, isolated showers are expected later in the forecast period. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions continue. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Seas will remain slight throughout the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Hot and humid despite isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Hot and Humid Isolated Showers Hot and Humid Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Local Showers HIGH TEMP 34°C / 93°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 29°C / 84°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:02 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:06 PM 06:06 PM 06:05 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2002