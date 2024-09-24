PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 24th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 25th September 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Hot and humid. There is a low chance of showers.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Warm and humid with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 34°C / 93°F               
Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F
Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph; becoming light & variable at times.
SYNOPSIS: 
Slightly unstable conditions and moderate moisture levels will persist. However, isolated showers are expected later in the forecast period. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions continue. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.
Seas will remain slight throughout the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                     WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Hot and humid despite isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Hot and Humid
Isolated Showers
Hot and Humid
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Local Showers
HIGH TEMP
34°C / 93°F
33°C / 91°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
29°C / 84°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
06:02 AM
06:02 AM
06:02 AM
SUNSET
06:06 PM
06:06 PM
06:05 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2002

