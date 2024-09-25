DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 25th September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 26th September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Hot and humid despite isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

Tonight, through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeast to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 4 to 16 mph; higher guts may accompany heavier showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Moist conditions promote hot and humid conditions today and a gentle breeze brings some relief. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. However, a change is expected overnight as a tropical wave enters the area, bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms primarily overnight. Residents and visitors to flood prone areas are advised to be vigilant.

Seas will remain slight throughout the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Hot and humid despite isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Hot and Humid Isolated Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Likely Hot and Humid Isolated Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Hot and Humid Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:02 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:06 PM 06:05 PM 06:04 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2003