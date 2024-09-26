DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 26 September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 27 September 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability associated with a passing tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms across the local region. Road-users are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution in areas prone to flooding.
Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Local Showers, possible Thunder
|
Partly Cloudy,
Possible Brief Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:02 AM
|
06:02 AM
|
06:02 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:05 PM
|
06:04 PM
|
06:03 PM
