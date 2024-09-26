PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 26 September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 27 September 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture and instability associated with a passing tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms across the local region. Road-users are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution in areas prone to flooding.
Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Local Showers, possible Thunder
Partly Cloudy,
Possible Brief Showers
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
06:02 AM
06:02 AM
06:02 AM
SUNSET
06:05 PM
06:04 PM
06:03 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2004

