DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 26 September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 27 September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a passing tropical wave will cause cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms across the local region. Road-users are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution in areas prone to flooding.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy, Brief Local Showers, possible Thunder Partly Cloudy, Possible Brief Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:02 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:05 PM 06:04 PM 06:03 PM

