DATE ISSUED: Friday, 27 September 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 28 September 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with brief showers and possible thunder.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 5 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: Lingering moisture associated with a recent tropical wave will cause brief showers and possible thunder, particularly during the early part of this forecast period. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding are advised to remain vigilant. Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: Tropical Storm Joyce formed in the mid-Atlantic Ocean at 11am this morning, and currently poses no threat to St. Maarten. The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2005