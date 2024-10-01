DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, October 01st, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 02nd October 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, warm and humid with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:01 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northerly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain mostly light winds and a relatively stable atmosphere during this forecast period. Hot and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and seek shade whenever possible.

Long-period swells will continue to affect marine conditions throughout this week. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Kirk was located approximately 1590 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten. Kirk is expected to become a hurricane by tonight. However, it is not predicted to pose a direct threat to St. Maarten. A tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic has a high (80% to 90%) chance of formation over the next 2 to 7 days. A tropical depression is very likely to form within the next few days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, Possible Brief Shower Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, Possible Brief Shower Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:03 AM 06:03 AM 06:03 AM SUNSET 06:01 PM 06:00 PM 05:59 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2006