DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 2 October 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 3 October 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, warm & humid, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: North-northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 03 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Although light winds and a stable atmosphere are expected, pockets of moisture drifting within the wind flow could cause isolated showers. Nevertheless, warm and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and seek shade whenever possible.

Long-period swells will continue to affect marine conditions throughout this week. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00 AM, Hurricane Kirk was located approximately 1325 miles east of St. Maarten. Kirk is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday. However, it is not predicted to pose a direct threat to St. Maarten. A tropical wave (i.e. invest 91L) over the eastern tropical Atlantic has a high (90%) chance of formation over the next 2 to 7 days. A tropical depression is expected to form within 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, warm & humid with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid, Brief Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid, Brief Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Possible Brief Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:03 AM 06:03 AM 06:04 AM SUNSET 06:00 PM 05:59 PM 05:58 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2007