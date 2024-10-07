DATE ISSUED: Monday, 7th October 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 8th October 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, warm and humid with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 08 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds. Daytime heating and available moisture could trigger isolated showers. Meanwhile, warm and humid conditions will persist. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

The high surf advisory is cancelled. However, long-period northeasterly swells will continue to affect local waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, warm and humid with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid, Possible Brief Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid, Possible Brief Showers Partly Cloudy, Poss. Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:04 AM 06:04 AM 06:05 AM SUNSET 05:56 PM 05:55 PM 05:54 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2008