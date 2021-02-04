DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 04, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 05, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY AND A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with scattered showers.

Tonight through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Instability due to a low-level trough combined with a moist southeasterly wind flow will result in the increased chances of showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a slackened Atlantic high-pressure gradient will generate light to moderate winds.

Moderate to rough seas are predicted to persist for the next few days. Seas up to 10 feet can be expected. Consequently, the small craft advisory and high surf advisory will remain in effect for St. Maarten until further notice. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1051